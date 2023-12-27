Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at $1,237,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.36 and a 200-day moving average of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.12. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $114.70.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $126.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 29.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

