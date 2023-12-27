Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock Holdings Raised by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HASI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,554,000 after buying an additional 1,599,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,714,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,018,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,457,000 after buying an additional 956,500 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,772,000 after buying an additional 498,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after buying an additional 1,073,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HASI. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Shares of HASI opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.87. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 415.79%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

