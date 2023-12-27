Harvey Investment Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,342 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 1.5% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Amphenol by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APH stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $99.53. 357,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.43. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

