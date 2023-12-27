Harvey Investment Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up 3.9% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned 0.12% of ANSYS worth $29,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.83. The company had a trading volume of 431,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $363.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.44 and its 200 day moving average is $308.07.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

