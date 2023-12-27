Harvey Investment Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 2.9% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $22,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,578. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.78 and a 200 day moving average of $118.65. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

