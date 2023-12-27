Harvey Investment Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the quarter. IDEX accounts for 2.4% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of IDEX worth $18,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,595,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in IDEX by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in IDEX by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

IEX traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.33. 63,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,857. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.19. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $240.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDEX

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.