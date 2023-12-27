Harvey Investment Co. LLC Reduces Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in CarMax by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 194.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

KMX stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,776. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarMax

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.