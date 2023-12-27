Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 1,017 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in AMETEK by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,756. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $165.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.12%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

