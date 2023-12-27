Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 2,015 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,014,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,576,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $38.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

