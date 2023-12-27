Harvey Investment Co. LLC Trims Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned 0.14% of Sensata Technologies worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 23.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ST traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.75. 225,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,310. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

