HCB Financial Corp. (HCBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from HCB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
HCB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of HCB Financial stock remained flat at $25.99 during trading on Wednesday. HCB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46.
HCB Financial Company Profile
