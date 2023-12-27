HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from HCB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of HCBN stock remained flat at $25.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. HCB Financial has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46.

HCB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Highpoint Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in Michigan. The company offers various personal banking services, including checking and savings accounts; mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. It also provides business banking services comprising business checking and savings accounts; business loan services, such as real estate lending, lines of credit, and term loans; small business administration loans; other services that consists of sweep and courier banking services, merchant credit card services, night depository and wire services, health savings accounts, and business mentoring; and digital services.

