HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from HCB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
HCB Financial Price Performance
Shares of HCBN stock remained flat at $25.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. HCB Financial has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46.
HCB Financial Company Profile
