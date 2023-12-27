Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

In other news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 99,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,350,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,412,000 after acquiring an additional 109,686 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,890,000 after acquiring an additional 299,615 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,616,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,337,000 after acquiring an additional 89,402 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 0.84. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -172.22%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

