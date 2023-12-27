Hennessy Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,340 shares during the quarter. Sempra accounts for 1.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Sempra worth $21,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.65.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.30. 120,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,842. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.94. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $81.82.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.