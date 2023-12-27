Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 658.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,766 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after buying an additional 2,362,835 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.43. 1,667,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,908,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $157.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.