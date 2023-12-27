Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.08. 150,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 359,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hesai Group in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Hesai Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hesai Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.07 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 27.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hesai Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Hesai Group in the first quarter worth about $110,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Hesai Group in the first quarter worth about $26,280,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hesai Group in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Hesai Group in the first quarter worth about $3,094,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Hesai Group in the first quarter worth about $1,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

