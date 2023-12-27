Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $208.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $217.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.