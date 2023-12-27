Hop Protocol (HOP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.51 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $151,242.71 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

