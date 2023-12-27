HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives $31.90 Average PT from Brokerages

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. HP has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $82,961,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,519,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,991,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $82,961,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,519,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,991,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,896,234 shares of company stock worth $126,318,653. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of HP by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

