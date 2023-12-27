ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading 8.4% Higher

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.03. 1,600,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,257,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.
ImmunityBio Trading Up 11.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.
