ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading 8.4% Higher

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.03. 1,600,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,257,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

ImmunityBio Trading Up 11.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 190.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.