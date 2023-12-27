Insider Buying: Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) Insider Purchases 49,000 Shares of Stock

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £60,760 ($77,204.57).

On Tuesday, December 19th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 6,909 shares of Redcentric stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £8,705.34 ($11,061.42).

On Tuesday, December 12th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 6,623 shares of Redcentric stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £8,344.98 ($10,603.53).

On Friday, December 8th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 55,945 shares of Redcentric stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £71,050.15 ($90,279.73).

Shares of RCN stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 126.50 ($1.61). The company had a trading volume of 66,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,166. Redcentric plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 144 ($1.83). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 117.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 122.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.76 million, a PE ratio of -6,350.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20,000.00%.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

