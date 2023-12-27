Insider Selling: Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) CEO Phil Horlock sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,812 shares in the company, valued at $13,494,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Phil Horlock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 14th, Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of Blue Bird stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $779,100.00.
Blue Bird Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ BLBD traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $27.99. 160,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,436. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.44 million, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.20.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLBD. TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.
About Blue Bird
Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.
