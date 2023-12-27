Instrumental Wealth LLC Buys 3,507 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 3.1% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Instrumental Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS CALF traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.89. 1,776,426 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

