Instrumental Wealth LLC Has $9.04 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
IVE stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.78. 263,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,470. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $174.10.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
