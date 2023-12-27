Instrumental Wealth LLC Increases Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF makes up about 1.3% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 37,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PBW traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.59. 152,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $49.09.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.