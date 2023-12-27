Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Price Performance

Shares of IDN opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $3.00.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 18.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

About Intellicheck

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter worth $735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 41,014 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

