Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of IDN opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $3.00.
Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 18.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.
