International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $163.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,795. The company has a market capitalization of $149.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

