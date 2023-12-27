Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Sparta 24 Ltd.

Sparta 24 Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 15.9% of Sparta 24 Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sparta 24 Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 68,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39,881 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $410.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,184,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,424,691. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $411.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.69.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

