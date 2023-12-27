IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Cuts Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,965 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cognex in the first quarter worth $60,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Cognex Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.50. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

