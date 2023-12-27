IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Coursera were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Coursera by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coursera Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Coursera stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera
In other Coursera news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 8,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $171,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,587,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,569,770.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 8,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $171,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,587,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,158,132 shares of company stock valued at $22,780,742 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
COUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.
Coursera Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
