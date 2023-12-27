IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in RTX by 15.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in RTX by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in RTX by 21.2% during the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

