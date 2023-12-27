IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,965 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 4.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 20.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSIQ. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

