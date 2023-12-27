IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $926,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Novartis were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $98.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVS

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.