IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Increases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after acquiring an additional 486,401,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,057,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,374 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $268,659,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $237.03 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.74 and a twelve month high of $249.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

