IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,588,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,739,000 after acquiring an additional 151,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 29.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,622,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,508 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,726,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,749,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,318,000 after acquiring an additional 100,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $49.03.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HRB

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.