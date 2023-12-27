IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 213 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Fox Factory by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 45.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.43.

Fox Factory Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.62. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $331.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.68 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 17.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

