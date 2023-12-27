IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 73,041 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,041 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at about $743,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 39.6% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at about $680,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 22.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 580,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 106,327 shares during the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GrowGeneration

In other GrowGeneration news, CEO Darren Lampert bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Price Performance

GRWG stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

