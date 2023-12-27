IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,041 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth about $743,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 39.6% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 22.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 580,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 106,327 shares during the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other GrowGeneration news, CEO Darren Lampert bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,333,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. Equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

