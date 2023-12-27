IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Reduces Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter worth $48,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter worth $234,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 25.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.9% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 4,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.98, for a total transaction of $2,980,615.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,471,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,773,755.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.98, for a total value of $2,980,615.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,471,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,773,755.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total value of $1,734,252.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,342,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,802,110.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,894 shares of company stock worth $30,441,746 over the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MORN. StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Morningstar Price Performance

MORN stock opened at $287.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.65. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.28 and a 12-month high of $287.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 174.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

