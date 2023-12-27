IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Masco by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.55. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $69.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

