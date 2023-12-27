IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 2,391 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Stride were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after buying an additional 506,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,844,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,323,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,037,000 after buying an additional 34,233 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,049,000 after buying an additional 111,340 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 693,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,830,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,702,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,702,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $569,686.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,405.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,076 shares of company stock worth $3,135,905 in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $480.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.24 million. Stride had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

