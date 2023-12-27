IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 28,938 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,938 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEVA. StockNews.com began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

