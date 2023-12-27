IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 378 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of State Street by 51.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 85.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 90.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.33. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $94.74.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

