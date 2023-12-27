IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 5,373 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Novartis were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,371,000 after acquiring an additional 279,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,414,000 after purchasing an additional 83,672 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis stock opened at $98.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average of $99.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVS

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.