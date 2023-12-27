IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 579,282 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579,282 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.08% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMBP. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,715.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Stories

