IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 61 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.88.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $556.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $568.30. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

