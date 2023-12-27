IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Trims Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mitek Systems

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $136,935.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $32,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,932.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $136,935.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,971.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,648 shares of company stock worth $964,506. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

MITK opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.13 million, a P/E ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MITK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

