Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Buys 131 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.2% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 75,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.65. 315,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,661. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.34. The firm has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

