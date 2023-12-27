Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,014 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.6% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $215.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,666. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

