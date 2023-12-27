Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,311. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.66.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.